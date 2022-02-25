ESPN’s Dianna Russini shocked the NFL world on Thursday, reporting that Aaron Rodgers is hoping to make $50 million per year.

“From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said on The Rich Eisen Show. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year.”

During this Friday’s episode of First Things First on FS1, former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings shared his thoughts on the latest report involving Rodgers.

“People change, but somethings never do. Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” Jennings said. “I get it, he’s at the end of his career and is trying to take whatever he can take. But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? Guys got to look out for themselves, but in doing so you cut out the legs of others. At the quarterback position, you cut out more than just a pair of legs.”

Jennings also brought up a personal story while on the show. Before he signed a contract extension with the Packers, he allegedly received some words of wisdom from Rodgers. Fast forward years later, and Rodgers appears to be going against his own advice.

“His words to me were, ‘Don’t be that guy. Don’t sign this contract and then want more money.’ Now, all of a sudden, you forget those words that you have poured out and tried to invest into others. You can’t do those type of things.”

"Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy. … I go back to personal experiences. His words to me were, 'don't be that guy.' All of a sudden, it's about the money." — @GregJennings on reports that Rodgers wants to be NFL's highest-paid player: pic.twitter.com/UWYIoNZVUR — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 25, 2022

It’s not surprising to see Jennings take this stance. After all, he has criticized Rodgers several times in the past.

Rodgers has not yet commented on the report claiming he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin. Perhaps he’ll do so next time he appears on The Pat McAfee Show.

Until then, we’re all waiting to see what’s next for the reigning MVP.