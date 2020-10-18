Aaron Rodgers has a big personality and isn’t above doing some weird stuff every once in a while. So a story from one of Rodgers’ former teammates about his possible belief in a conspiracy theory feels on brand.

As part of a feature for ESPN, former Packers QB Seneca Wallace revealed that Rodgers seems to subscribe to the “Chemtrails” conspiracy theory. The chemtrails theory is that airplanes release biological agents in their discharge as they fly overhead.

“He’s always into, like, crazy conspiracies,” Wallace said. “He would be like ‘What do you think all that stuff is flying behind that jet stream? Do you think it has anything to do with maybe why everybody’s getting cancer?'”

The chemtrails conspiracy theory has been dismissed by the scientific community. Former CIA employee Edward Snowden dismissed any possibility of the U.S. government taking part in it after a thorough review of CIA and NSA records in a recent interview.

All of that said, the fact that Aaron Rodgers may have suggested that to Wallace doesn’t mean he believes it. Plenty of people can ask weird questions without actually engaging in some of the crazy antics that mar the conspiracy community.

That said, if there was one QB that you probably could’ve guessed was into conspiracies, it’s Aaron Rodgers.

Now it’s got us thinking that he might be a perfect guest on the Joe Rogan Experience…

Let’s make that happen, internet!