Former Packers Star Has Rough Prediction For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Green Bay Packers remains up in the air moving forward.

The legendary quarterback and the NFC North franchise have not been able to work out a new contract this offseason. Rodgers remains under contract and will surely be the team’s starting quarterback in 2021. However, many feel that without a contract extension, Rodgers will be gone following the 2021 season.

Former Packers star Charles Woodson appears to be one of those people.

Woodson, who helped Rodgers and the Packers win a Super Bowl, believes things will get very ugly between the two sides.

“I think it could be one of those situations where it gets nasty at some point, somehow in the back and forth between the Packers and Aaron’s agents and then before you know it somehow the thing gets blown up,” the Hall of Fame cornerback told CBS Sports.

“I mean, I certainly hope that doesn’t happen, but you know where there’s smoke there’s fire.”

He’s probably not wrong.

At this point, it does not sound like a renegotiated contract is coming for Rodgers in Green Bay. If he does eventually move on from the NFC North franchise, it could get ugly.