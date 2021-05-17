Former Packers Star Predicts How Aaron Rodgers Situation Will End

Over the last few weeks, there have been plenty of indications that Aaron Rodgers is very serious about leaving the Green Bay Packers.

No one knows for certain how the situation will turn out, but there hasn’t been much public optimism from reporters, pundits and players. Most people seem to be erring on the side of Rodgers being done in green and gold.

Not former Packers star LeRoy Butler though. In an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” today, Butler expressed his belief that the issues between Rodgers and the team are “fixable” and that communication will be key.

Overall, Butler said he thinks the three-time MVP will remain the quarterback in Green Bay moving forward.

"He loves it here [in Green Bay]. I think he will be the quarterback of the Packers."@leap36 on Aaron Rodgers and if the situation in Green Bay is fixable: pic.twitter.com/MpAvYzzYQf — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 17, 2021

Again, Butler is just speculating here. We’re sure he hears things about his old team and has an idea of what is going on, but you can’t take what he’s saying to the bank, just like with any other television analyst.

Packers fans have to be hoping that the four-time All-Pro is on the right track here though.