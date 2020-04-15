On Wednesday afternoon, the football world received some truly terrible news. A former NFL Hall of Famer passed away.

Willie Davis, a former Green Bay Packers legend, passed away this week the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. Davis was 85 years old.

He was a defensive standout at Grambling State before making the jump to the NFL. Although he was just a 15th-round pick, Davis showed he could compete at the highest level of professional football.

“It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker said in a statement. “Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi.”

“He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

Hall of Famer and @packers Legend Willie Davis has passed away at the age of 85. More: https://t.co/zyH0XgGuNi pic.twitter.com/y5kT1uJWUi — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 15, 2020

Davis started his NFL career as a member of the Cleveland Browns. The team eventually traded him to the Green Bay Packers where he became a star.

Under head coach Vince Lombardi, Davis was a six-time All-Pro selection. He helped the team to two Super Bowl victories – the first two of the NFL.

Our thoughts are with the Davis family.