The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Packers Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Passed Away

A general view of Lambeau Field during a Green Bay Packers game.GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view of Lambeau Field as fans arrive before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September 13, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world received some truly terrible news. A former NFL Hall of Famer passed away.

Willie Davis, a former Green Bay Packers legend, passed away this week the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. Davis was 85 years old.

He was a defensive standout at Grambling State before making the jump to the NFL. Although he was just a 15th-round pick, Davis showed he could compete at the highest level of professional football.

“It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker said in a statement. “Willie’s extraordinary athleticism was an undeniable factor in Green Bay’s winning tradition of the 1960s under Coach Lombardi.”

“He helped the Packers through an unprecedented championship run and to two Super Bowl victories. Willie was a man of true character on and off the field. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

Davis started his NFL career as a member of the Cleveland Browns. The team eventually traded him to the Green Bay Packers where he became a star.

Under head coach Vince Lombardi, Davis was a six-time All-Pro selection. He helped the team to two Super Bowl victories – the first two of the NFL.

Our thoughts are with the Davis family.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.