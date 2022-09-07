Former Packers Star Reveals The 1 Reason He Signed With Vikings

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 16: Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Za'Darius Smith was released in March in a cap-saving move.

Roughly six months later, Smith has a chance to exact revenge on his former team. Now with the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran pass rusher will face Green Bay in Week 1 on Sunday.

It will be the first opportunity he'll get against his old team this season. In an interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, Smith explained that "s--t went south" with the Packers after he got a second opinion on his injured back last year.

Smith added that one of the reasons he chose Minnesota was so he could face Green Bay twice a year.

“Walking past me not saying nothing. ‘Z, how’s your back doing?’ — there was none of that,” Smith told Dunne. “As you can see, that adds on to why I’m on the other side. So, I can go back. I get to go back two times a year. . . . I put my back on the f-----g line. I put everything. And that Year Three, I was treated bad. That’s why I’m here now. So, I can play them twice a year.”

After starting all 32 games and posting 26 sacks in his first two seasons in Green Bay, Smith appeared in the regular season opener last year before going on the injured list and having back surgery.

He returned for the team's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his final game in a Packers uniform.

The 29-year-old outside linebacker signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Vikings in free agency this offseason.