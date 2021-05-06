Former Packers Star Sends Clear Message Amid Aaron Rodgers Rumors

The Aaron Rodgers rumors have gone haywire, and one former Green Bay Packers star would like to clear the air.

James Jones, Rodgers’ former teammate and now an analyst for NFL Network, knows the veteran quarterback better than most, so when he speaks we should listen. The former Packers receiver offered some clarity on the Rodgers situation during his appearance on NFL Now on Thursday.

Jones doesn’t believe what’s being portrayed in the media is all too accurate. He said Rodgers’ frustrations don’t have to do with wanting a new GM. He apparently doesn’t even want more money.

“I speak with Aaron all the time,” Jones said on Thursday, via NFL.com. “I talk to him a lot and it has nothing to do about getting the GM fired. It has nothing to do about getting a new contract and getting money.”

Even better, Jones also said he believes the Rodgers situation is “fixable.” It has to be good to hear a positive outlook after weeks of tough news for Packers fans.

Everything that Aaron Rodgers has done since he’s been a Green Bay Packer, this is not him, he’s not a guy that’s going to go out there and leak all this stuff and say he wants out of there and be giving all this stuff to the media,” Jones continued. “That’s never been him. … So, whoever leaked this or whoever’s coming out saying that, as a friend of Aaron Rodgers, I can say that it’s not him. And it’s never been him to do anything like that. So, when the organization side of it comes into place and you talk about him and the GM and the head coach working together, I think it’s fixable, I think they’ll be able to get that stuff done. But I think that’s what it’s about.” The good news for the Packers is they don’t have to rush to a decision. They can wait it out, stay patient and eventually sit down with Aaron Rodgers to sort things out. Most reports indicate Rodgers isn’t going to change his mind, though. The veteran quarterback wants to find a new home ahead of the 2021 season. It looks like it’s going to continue being a turbulent off-season in Green Bay.