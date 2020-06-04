Former Packers Tight End Calls Out Aaron Rodgers

On Wednesday, the majority of the football world was celebrating Aaron Rodgers for his stance on national anthem and social injustice. The reaction around the league hasn’t been the same this Thursday morning though.

When players were kneeling during the national anthem a few years ago, Rodgers said “I’m going to stand because that’s the way I feel about the flag, but I’m also 100 percent supportive of my teammates or any fellow players who are choosing not to. They have a battle for racial equality.”

Martellus Bennett found that quote and posted it to his social media account. He believes Rodgers might be saying the right things, but he sees him as nothing more than a spectator at the moment.

“Aaron Rodgers “THEY have a battle for racial equality. That’s what THEY’RE trying to get a conversation started around.” Doesn’t sound like an ally sounds like a spectator,” Bennett wrote on Twitter.

Rodgers has often supported his teammates on and off the field, so it’ll be interesting to see if he’ll respond to these comments from Bennett, who played in Green Bay in 2017.

His post on Instagram was perceived in good light by the media, which said “It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let’s educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action.”

Despite his recent comments on social media, Aaron Rodgers is once again being called to the stand.