Former Packers WR Has 1 Word Comment On Latest Aaron Rodgers Situation

As the Aaron Rodgers saga rages on, the NFL world is desperately looking for any hint at what the endgame of the quarterback’s frustration with the Green Bay Packers might be.

When the organization’s CEO, Mark Murphy, called the 37-year-old a “complicated fella”, many wondered what the statement might mean for a potential remedy. But at least one former teammate of Rodgers’ doesn’t think fans should read too deeply into the off-handed remark.

James Jones, who played with Rodgers on the Packers and still has a relationship with the quarterback, caught wind of Murphy’s comment over the weekend. He decided to send out a short message to those trying to make something out of nothing.

“Everyone R.E.L.A.X,” Jones tweeted on Monday night.

Jones expanded on his point in a recent television appearance on NFL Network.

“Pump your brakes and just relax. I have a very good relationship with Mark Murphy. Mark Murphy has a very good relationship with all of his players… That’s what I’m going to say: if you have a relationship with Aaron Rodgers, no he’s not a “complicated fella,” James explained on NFL Network.

“Yeah it’s going to be complicated. He wants some things. You want some things. It’s going to be complicated. Listening to Mark Murphy talk, I’m not reading too much into it… Don’t read too much into it.”

Jones has been an important voice throughout the Rodgers saga because of his close relationship with the 2020 MVP. Just last week he reiterated that he believes the situation with the Packers is fixable.

“I’ve talked to Aaron. I talk to him all the time. He told me it’s not about the GM… It’s not about that. That’s why I truly believe that this is fixable…” Jones told FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd last Tuesday. “It’s not about getting the GM fired and he’s told me that. He’s willing to go in there and make this thing right.”

Jones certainly seems ready to quash Murphy’s latest comments, so it looks like NFL fans will have to wait a little while longer for a Rodgers update.