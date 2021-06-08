Former Packers WR Shoots Down 1 Aaron Rodgers Theory

Aaron Rodgers officially made his decision to miss out on the start of Packers mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The move marked a major milestone in his offseason saga and showed that he’s willing to take financial losses if things don’t change in Green Bay.

However, not everyone is willing to say that Tuesday’s decision signals larger changes to come.

James Jones, who played with Rodgers on the Packers as recently as 2013, became the latest former teammate of the MVP quarterback to share details of what Rodgers is thinking. On “The Herd” on Tuesday, he said that he’s spoken with the 37-year-old frequently and believes that that the situation in Green Bay is fixable.

He also dismissed the idea that the Packers firing general manager Brian Gutekunst will immediately lead to a resolution.

“I’ve talked to Aaron. I talk to him all the time. He told me it’s not about the GM… It’s not about that. That’s why I truly believe that this is fixable…” Jones told FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd on Tuesday. “It’s not about getting the GM fired and he’s told me that. He’s willing to go in there and make this thing right.”

Jones isn’t the only former Packers teammate of Rodgers’ to question some of the speculation surrounding the situation. John Kuhn, who played alongside the quarterback for a number of years, also called the conflict fixable back in May.

“I’m sure contract is part of that,” Kuhn said, per Pro Football Talk. “I’m sure that years guaranteed is a part of that. Not just being a highest-paid quarterback or the highest paid at your position. But I believe the security going forward is a part of that, and I also believe being on the same page as having open communication where all sides feel like they are being heard. Aaron and I are friends. We spent a decade of our lives together in the same meeting rooms, on the same practice field. So we do talk. And quite frankly this is something that I believe is fixable.”

While his former teammates and friends seem to think there’s a remedy for the rift with the front office, Rodgers’ actions seem to imply differently. Until he shows up at training camp, fans and the media can do nothing but speculate about his future with the Packers.