Former Packers WR Working Out For New Team

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison isn't currently on an NFL roster, but that could change soon.

Allison has a tryout taking place at the Baltimore Ravens' rookie minicamp. John Harbaugh confirmed that news on Saturday.

Considering the Ravens have a need at wide receiver, bringing in Allison for a tryout makes a lot of sense.

During his four-year stint with the Packers, Allison had 1,045 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His best season came in 2018, as he hauled in 20 passes for 303 yards and two scores.

After his run with the Packers came to an end, Allison signed a deal with the Detroit Lions. He appeared in three games this past season.

Allison isn't the only notable name trying out at the Ravens' rookie minicamp. Former All-Pro defensive lineman Marcell Dareus will also showcase his skillset in front of Harbaugh and the rest of the staff.

With training camp a little over two months away, Allison and Dareus will try to earn invitations from the Ravens.