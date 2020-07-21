Former Packers WR Has Bold Aaron Rodgers Prediction

For a long time, Aaron Rodgers was regarded as, at worst, one of the three best quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, his standing is up for further debate.

Don’t get us wrong: Rodgers can still play. He threw for 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns against only four interceptions last year as the Packers went 12-4. The season prior, he passed for 4,442 yards, 25 scores and only two INT.

However, Rodgers’ overall game at times seems to lack the certain brilliance that allowed him to play the position at an almost otherworldly level from 2010-16. With a legion of young star QBs emerging, Rodgers has lost some of his luster.

When EA Sports rolled out Madden 21 this month, Rodgers was given only an 89 overall rating. This seems unbelievable, considering he was rated 99 overall just two years ago. It is the latest sign that many feel Rodgers is slipping, but former teammate James Jones says not so fast.

On NFL Network, Jones boldly predicted that Aaron Rodgers would “dominate this season” and win the league MVP Award, something he hasn’t done since 2014.

89 overall Madden rating for Aaron Rodgers?@89JonesNTAF says look out 👀 pic.twitter.com/KvXMMSaBIU — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 21, 2020

Clearly, Jones thinks we get the old Aaron Rodgers this season. It would make for an incredible story line, especially considering the Packers are clearly grooming his replacement.

Green Bay traded up to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of this year’s draft in a move eerily similar to the one they made to get Rodgers 15 years prior.

“Obviously I’m not going to say I was thrilled by the pick, necessarily,” Rodgers said back in May. “But I understand the organization is thinking not only about the present, but the future and I respect that. I understand their mindset and their focus. Obviously they thought he was a great enough talent that they needed to go up and get him.”

If Aaron Rodgers’ brilliant career in Green Bay is coming to an end soon, it would be fitting for him to have one more big year with the Pack. Might 2020 be that season?