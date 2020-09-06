Former Packers WR Praised By Aaron Rodgers Signs Elsewhere

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow is getting another chance after being released on Saturday.

Kumerow is expected to sign with the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Teams are beginning to fill out their taxi squads after a league-wide cutdown on Saturday.

Kumerow played in 19 games for the Packers over the last two seasons, recording 20 catches for 322 yards and one touchdown. His release comes after Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers praised the Wisconsin-Whitewater product to the media.

“Jake Kumerow has been such a solid performer for us for the last couple of years. I love his reliability,” Rodgers said in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I think he’s a fantastic, steady player, who’s very heady on the field. He makes plays, he plays with a lot of coincidence, and he’s a guy who you love having on the squad.”

Kumerow is the cousin of Chargers star Joey Bosa and 49ers standout Nick Bosa. His father Eric Kumerow also played in the NFL.

The Bills included six wide receivers on their first 53-man roster this weekend, including high-profile trade target Stefon Diggs.

We’ll see if Kumerow can eventually make his way onto the active roster in Buffalo.