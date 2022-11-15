Former SEC Star Running Back Cut By NFL Team Tuesday Afternoon

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers released a pair of players on Tuesday, including a former second-team All-SEC running back.

Kylin Hill, who starred in the backfield at Mississippi State from 2017-20, was let go by the Packers today, along with wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

A seventh-round pick of Green Bay in 2021, Hill never found his footing with the Packers, particularly after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 8 of his rookie campaign.

Hill played in only two games this year, including five snaps on special teams in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. In 10 total appearances with the Packers, he carried the ball 11 times for 31 yards and caught one pass for five yards.

The 24-year-old Hill totaled 2,535 rushing yards and 3,166 yards from scrimmage during his four seasons at Mississippi State.

His best year in Starkville was 2019, when he ran for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns and was named second-team all-conference.