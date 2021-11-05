Jay Glazer Has Telling Comment On NFL’s Aaron Rodgers Investigation

On the FOX pregame show before tonight’s Thursday NFL matchup, league insider Jay Glazer dropped some nuggets on the latest with Aaron Rodgers.

According to Glazer, the NFL has begun an investigation into whether Rodgers has been violating league COVID protocols over the last few months. The three-time MVP, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and will be out for this weekend’s game.

Glazer says that investigation involves the league interviewing Rodgers and other Packers personnel. There is a chance that the quarterback could face punishment if he is found to have violated regulations, but Glazer says it would only be a monetary penalty.

“If there were [violations], you’re looking at fines. They do not suspend players,” Glazer said. “Aaron Rodgers will not be suspended for this. Whether they fine the player, whether they fine the team, that’s what they’re looking at right now.”

.@JayGlazer says that the NFL has begun interviewing Packers personnel as to whether or not Aaron Rodgers violated COVID-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/uVjvD3kSkS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 4, 2021

It sounds like the NFL’s investigation is in the beginning stages, but Glazer is plugged in and credible, so we see no reason to doubt his report that Rodgers will not be suspended.

There is a chance, by our estimation, that he or the Packers will have to pay fines. For example, Rodgers has been attending press conferences in-person without a mask, which is against NFL regulations for unvaccinated players.

He also attended a recent Halloween party–and was photographed while there–without a mask on, which would be another violation.