Jay Glazer Has Telling Comment On NFL’s Aaron Rodgers Investigation

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday against Tampa Bay.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On the FOX pregame show before tonight’s Thursday NFL matchup, league insider Jay Glazer dropped some nuggets on the latest with Aaron Rodgers.

According to Glazer, the NFL has begun an investigation into whether Rodgers has been violating league COVID protocols over the last few months. The three-time MVP, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and will be out for this weekend’s game.

Glazer says that investigation involves the league interviewing Rodgers and other Packers personnel. There is a chance that the quarterback could face punishment if he is found to have violated regulations, but Glazer says it would only be a monetary penalty.

“If there were [violations], you’re looking at fines. They do not suspend players,” Glazer said. “Aaron Rodgers will not be suspended for this. Whether they fine the player, whether they fine the team, that’s what they’re looking at right now.”

It sounds like the NFL’s investigation is in the beginning stages, but Glazer is plugged in and credible, so we see no reason to doubt his report that Rodgers will not be suspended.

There is a chance, by our estimation, that he or the Packers will have to pay fines. For example, Rodgers has been attending press conferences in-person without a mask, which is against NFL regulations for unvaccinated players.

He also attended a recent Halloween party–and was photographed while there–without a mask on, which would be another violation.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.