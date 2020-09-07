FOX Named The 2 Best Fan Bases In The NFL

For the past few weeks, FOX Sports has been conducting a bracketed poll to determine the best fan bases in the NFL.

Ahead of the 2020 NFL season, FOX is nearing the end of its “Ultimate Fan Bracket.” Two teams now remain: The Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills.

Green Bay narrowly beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the “Final Four.” The Packers fan base got 52.4-percent of 42,000 votes cast.

Buffalo had a surprisingly much easier time against the New Orleans Saints. The Bills got 59.1-percent of of the vote with just over 53,000 people voting.

Congrats to the top 2 fan bases in the NFL! 👏@BuffaloBills and @packers fans have sent their teams to the Championship of our ultimate fan bracket! #BillsMafia | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/o4EwOLsMX9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2020

There’s no doubt that the Bills and Packers have two of the most dedicated fan bases in the NFL. They have to be dedicated to fill their respective stadiums even when temperatures reach single digits and the snow piles.

As for their success on the field though, the Packers and Bills could hardly be more opposite.

The Packers boast four Super Bowl titles and some of the all-time greats at just about every position. Buffalo similarly has some of the all-time greats at every position, but their Super Bowl woes are well-documented.

But aside from their accomplishments, the Packers have one thing that the Bills don’t: Lambeau Field. Green Bay has one of the greatest home-field advantages in all of sports.

It will be fun to see how the vote turns out.

Which NFL fan bases do you think are the best?