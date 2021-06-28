Friday Is An Important Date For Aaron Rodgers, Packers

As the standoff between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continues, there’s a critical date coming up that could have a big impact on whether or not Rodgers plays this season.

Ryan Wood of Yahoo Sports’ Packers News noted today that this Friday, July 2, is the deadline for players to opt out of the 2021 season with partial pay. Wood noted that if Rodgers opts out, he can preserve a great significant amount of money while making his intentions to the Packers clear.

“If (Rodgers) opts out, he would retain the $11.5 million proration of his signing bonus as well as a $6.8 million roster bonus paid in March,” Wood wrote. “He risks forfeiting that $18.3 million if he instead holds out from training camp, which starts in late July. Rodgers held out from the team’s mandatory minicamp earlier this month. It’s unclear whether the Packers excused his absence.”

That’s a lot of incentive for Rodgers to opt out of the season this weekend if he’s determined not to play. But there’s been little indication that he actually will.

Nevertheless, a move like that would send perhaps the loudest possible message that Rodgers wants to leave the team.

Aaron Rodgers has been publicly questioning his future with the Packers ever since the NFC Championship Game. Over the past few months, al kinds of reports and rumors have circulated, signaling that he could be leaving the team.

Rodgers is the reigning MVP and coming off one of his best seasons ever. No doubt the Packers want to have him back.

But actions speak louder than words, and the lack of action in Green Bay is speaking volumes right now.