FS1’s Nick Wright Has Bizarre Aaron Rodgers Trade Idea For Packers

Nick Wright of FS1 is feeling bold on his latest Aaron Rodgers suggestion.

It’ll never happen for numerous reasons, but Wright thinks that the Lions should put together a trade package to try and get Rodgers.

He thinks that putting the second overall pick in play could be enticing.

“What if the Detroit Lions call. We’ll give you our No. 2 pick. We’ll give you the extra pick from the Rams and another one. Do you not think they could at least use that as leverage with Aaron,” Wright said on the “First Things First” show. “We’ll trade you. We have a great trade on the table right now. It happens to be to Detroit. You want to come back? I do think the Packers have the ability to play some type of hard-ball if they would like to.”

While this would be fun, it’s highly unlikely it would happen.

These two teams almost never trade with each other and if the Packers were to move Rodgers, it would likely be to an AFC team.

The Packers and Rodgers also seem to have a better relationship going into this offseason. They’re hoping that he’ll decide to return for another year as they try and win their second Super Bowl with him at the helm.