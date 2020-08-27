Full List Of 9 NFL Teams Not Practicing, Scrimmaging Today

Multiple NFL teams opted not to practice or hold scrimmages today. Instead, those teams used that time to focus on ways to solve social justice issues in the United States.

There were a total of nine teams that didn’t practice this Thursday. Those nine teams were the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Football Team.

Other teams still practiced while showing their support for the cause. For example, the New Orleans Saints practiced with the name “Jacob Blake” on their helmets.

Blake was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. That exact situation is what has sparked the latest movement around the sports world.

🏈Washington Football Team — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2020

Washington head coach Ron Rivera opened up on his team’s decision to call off practice for today.

“Jason Wright and I worked this afternoon to develop a response that has the right balance between the business of football and being truly thoughtful about the social injustice we witnessed with this latest incident in Wisconsin,” Rivera said.Elsewhere in the sports world we’ve seen the NBA and NHL postpone playoff games. Athletes are making it very clear they will not tolerate injustice anymore. Whether or not teams play this week shouldn’t dictate how they’re perceived by the public. What’s important is that the main message doesn’t get lost.