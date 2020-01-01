Giants Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Head Coach This Week

The New York Giants are casting a fairly wide net in finding their new head coach. College coaches, coordinators, and former head coaches are all reportedly being lined up for interviews.

But one candidate that has just been added to the interview list might have exactly the pedigree that Giants fans want.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is interviewing later this week. Per the report, McCarthy has already met multiple times with the Carolina Panthers.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers in the middle of the 2018 season, but was unable to find a new job in 2019. He was reportedly a finalist for the vacant New York Jets and Cleveland Browns jobs last year.

But McCarthy also happens to be the only head coach on the open market who coached a team to a Super Bowl title

In 13 years with the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy went 125-77-2, capturing six NFC North titles. He went 10-8 in the playoffs, and led the Packers to Super Bowl XLV as a No. 6 seed, where they beat the Steelers.

Perhaps just as importantly, he oversaw the formative years of Aaron Rodgers’ career, helping him develop into an elite quarterback.

No doubt the Giants would be eager to see quarterback Daniel Jones develop into a similar player.

But will Big Blue give McCarthy the job?