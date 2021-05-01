Shortly before the 2021 NFL draft kicked off, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report on NFL Live, announcing that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for Green Bay.

“Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team,” Schefter reported.

Unfortunately for Packers fans, good Aaron Rodgers news doesn’t appear to be on the horizon. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky offered some more heartbreaking news to fans.

ESPN’s Dari Nowkhah said Demovsky reported that there is a “less than 5% chance” Rodgers plays for the Packers in 2021.

Green Bay #Packers NFL Nation reporter @RobDemovsky told us on Dari and Mel on @ESPNRadio that he thinks there is a LESS THAN 5% CHANCE Aaron Rodgers plays a single down as a Packer in 2021. — Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) May 1, 2021

That’s awful news for Packers fans who want to see the reigning NFL MVP back on the field next season. On Friday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested Rodgers would rather retire than play for the Packers.

“If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus,” Rapoport said. “Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told.”

Rodgers might just be trying to force a trade with behind the scenes comments over the past week. However, it’s clear the Packers have a serious problem on their hands.