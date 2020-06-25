Former NFL WR Says Packers ‘Wasted’ Aaron Rodgers’ Career

Former NFL star wide receiver Brandon Marshall was with the Chicago Bears from 2012-14. He knows all about just how good Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can be.

During his time in Chicago, the Bears were just 1-5 against Rodgers and the Packers. During that time, he developed a serious appreciation for how the legendary quarterback plays the game. And given Rodgers’ ability, he can’t believe the Packers have been held to just one Super Bowl during his time in Green Bay.

Rodgers led the Packers from the Wild Card all the way to the Super Bowl Championship in 2010-11. He beat the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, and Bears in three straight road games. He then knocked off Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the title.

Rodgers went on to win the MVP Award the following year, and again in 2014. His individual play has been incredible throughout his career. The Packers haven’t always taken risks to surround him with talent to win another. Marshall, a former All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, says the team has wasted the future Hall of Famer.

The Packers wasted Aaron Rodgers' career. @BMarshall: "You got 1 Super Bowl out of Aaron Rodgers? Are you kidding me? It's too late." pic.twitter.com/OkfgndsMc7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 25, 2020

“It’s too late. Come on man, they should’ve won two Super Bowls in the last five years. To me, Aaron Rodgers is my favorite quarterback in the NFL, but you wasted this guy’s career,” Marshall said on a recent appearance on The Herd.

“You got one Super Bowl out of Aaron Rodgers? Are you kidding me? It’s too late! It’s too late.”

He’s definitely not alone in that feeling, and some Green Bay Packers fans probably agree in large part. The Packers, who have historically built through the NFL Draft, entered this year’s edition primed to take one of the many talented wide receivers available. Instead, they went with quarterback Jordan Love, and did very little to help Rodgers and the passing game.

[The Herd]