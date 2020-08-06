The Green Bay Packers will not allow fans at Lambeau Field for at least the first two home games of the 2020 season, the franchise announced today.

Interestingly, the Packers only have two home contests in the first seven week, with four games on the road and a bye in Week 5. They play the Detroit Lions at Lambeau in Week 2 and the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 4.

Green Bay’s third home game of the season is against the Minnesota Vikings on November 1. By that point, the franchise is hoping it will be able to allow some fan attendance.

Meanwhile, Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said holding those two games without crowds “will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants.”

“We are hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow,” Murphy said. “We will continue to consult with community healthcare and public health officials on the pandemic conditions in our area. We ask our fans to continue to help by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing guidelines.”

Throughout this summer, NFL teams have been revealing their plans regarding attendance this season. Many have said they won’t allow any fans, while others are planning for reduced capacity.

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a 13-3 regular season and a runner-up finish in the NFC.