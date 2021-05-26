Green Bay Packers Announce Wide Receiver Signing

Earlier this week, it was reported that nearly the entire receiving corps for the Green Bay Packers was absent for OTAs. While the team should be at full strength later this offseason, the front office wants to add a few more bodies to their roster to hold down the fort.

This afternoon, the Packers announced that they signed DeAndre Thompkins. He’s a 5-foot-11, 188-pound wide receiver from Penn State.

After going undrafted in 2019, Thompkins signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, he was cut before the start of the season.

Thompkins was then selected in the fourth round of the 2020 XFL Draft by the DC Defenders. He made a few notable plays with the Defenders, but his contract was ultimately terminated because the league suspended its operations due to COVID-19.

The Pittsburgh Steelers gave Thompkins a shot later that year, however, he only lasted on the roster for a week. Maybe he’ll have better luck now that he’s on the Packers.

Although he hasn’t made much of an impact in the NFL, Thompkins proved at Penn State that he can be a solid option in the passing game.

During his Nittany Lions career, Thompkins had 83 catches for 1,245 yards and six touchdowns.

The odds will be stacked against Thompkins this offseason, but maybe a change of scenery will do wonders for him.