Kettle of Fish is a famous bar in New York City’s West Village, which dates back to the early 1950s. Today, it is a beloved gameday meeting place for local Green Bay Packers fans.

As with so many bars and restaurants right now, it is at risk of shutting down permanently. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the entire industry. For Kettle of Fish, things will grow even more dire into the fall if the NFL season is interrupted, and/or the bar can’t have patrons in for the games.

Last year, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers visited the bar, which was frequented in its early years by the likes of Bob Dylan and Jack Kerouac. The no-frills establishment is packed to the gills on NFL Sundays. With Rogers’ help now, that may be able to happen once again.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched for the bar six days ago, with a lofty goal of $100,000. It received a huge shot in the arm when Rodgers came across it and tweeted a link to it. It now sits at over $54,000 as of this writing.

With the help of Aaron Rogers’ platform, and the many countrywide Green Bay Packers fans that have been drawn to the page, Kettle of Fish may be able to meet the substantial New York City rent that threatens so many beloved establishments right now. Hopefully that isn’t the case.

Of course, another major factor is the City, and its residents and visitors continuing their valiant fight against the virus, so bars like the Kettle can start to bring back customers soon enough.

Hopefully that is on the horizon soon, and by football season we’ll have some sense of normalcy.

[WISN]