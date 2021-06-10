Green Bay Packers Cut Third-Year Defensive Lineman

As the Green Bay Packers continue to bring more bodies into the QBs room while they await Aaron Rodgers’ return, some players at other positions are sadly going to pay the price. That’s now the case for one third-year defensive lineman.

On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers announced that they have waived nose tackle Anthony Rush. The cut was a corresponding roster move to the signing of quarterback Jake Dolegala.

Rush is coming off his second NFL season, which has been split between no less than five teams. Last year he finished the season with the Green Bay Packers after stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears. He played one game for Green Bay and logged a single snap.

As a rookie in 2019, Rush saw significantly more playing time with the Philadelphia Eagles. He appeared in nine games and recorded nine tackles, two passes defended and three tackles for loss.

Fortunately for Anthony Rush, he’s done a good job of finding a spot on NFL rosters for the past two years. With his playing experience, he could have an edge over some others if he can find another team to join for training camp quickly.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers now have five quarterbacks on their roster. Though only four of those quarterbacks are actually with the team right now.

Maybe Rush will get his job back if Aaron Rodgers shows up in the next few weeks or days.