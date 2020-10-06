Packers Reportedly Hosting Former All-Pro On Visit Tomorrow

The Green Bay Packers are off to a very fast start to the season, moving to 4-0 after a comfortable 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. The team does have some defensive concerns though, and could bring in a high-profile free agent to help out: former All-Pro Snacks Harrison.

Damon “Snacks” Harrison played for the Packers’ division rival Detroit Lions from 2018-19. Before that, he played for the New York Jets and New York Giants, for whom he was an All-Pro defensive tackle in 2016. At 31, he should still have some solid football left in him.

The Packers could use some help up the middle. Star defensive tackle Kenny Clark has been out for three weeks after suffering a groin injury in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. The defense is surrendering 4.8 yards per rush attempt, the 10th worst mark in the NFL through four weeks. Luckily, the offense has been incredible, leading the NFL in scoring, so opposing teams haven’t been able to lean on the run too much so far.

Harrison considered retirement after last year. A few weeks ago, he decided that he’s ready to play another year. He’s visiting the Seattle Seahawks, the NFC’s other undefeated team, today, and will do the same with the Packers on Wednesday.

Free agent DT Damon Harrison tells me he's now visiting with the #Seahawks on Tuesday. "Then I have a visit with Green Bay on Wednesday," Harrison told me. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 6, 2020

The two teams have arguably the NFL’s top two offenses, and defenses that could definitely use some help up the middle. It is hard to imagine much better situations for Snacks Harrison than those.

Last season as a Lion, he finished with 49 total tackles and a pair of sacks in 15 games. The big interior lineman has 485 career tackles and 11 sacks.

The Green Bay Packers enter their bye week after last night’s win. The team’s next game is Sunday, Oct. 18 at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.