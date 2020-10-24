The Green Bay Packers announced some bad news regarding the status of left tackle David Bakhtiari for tomorrow’s game in Houston.

Bakhtiari will not play tomorrow against the Texans. The veteran blindside protector left last Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a chest injury.

Bakhtiari did not practice at all this week and was officially downgraded from doubtful to out a short time ago. This will be the first game Bakhtiari has missed since the 2017 season.

Two additional Packers are also out for tomorrow–running back Tyler Ervin and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster. Cornerback Kevin King and safety Darnell Savage are doubtful.

Meanwhile, Green Bay is still waiting to see if star running back Aaron Jones will be available against the Texans. Jones’ calf tightened up on Thursday and he missed practice yesterday as a result.

He is one of five Packers officially listed as questionable heading into tomorrow.

Green Bay and Houston will kick off at 1 p.m. ET tomorrow on FOX.