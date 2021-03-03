For the second consecutive year, the Green Bay Packers made it to the NFC title game – but failed to advance to the Super Bowl.

A loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a tough pill to swallow for a Packers team that looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. With the 2020 season in the rearview, the Packers face several questions heading into the 2021 season.

One of the biggest questions the Packers have to answer this offseason is what to do at running back. Both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams will be free agents when the new league year kicks off in just over two weeks.

With that in mind, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked about the possibility of placing the franchise tag on Aaron Jones.

Here’s what he said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky:

“We certainly could. It’s something we’re working through. It’s not a philosophical thing to avoid it. There’s usually better ways (to retain players).”

Aaron Jones will command a much larger contract than Williams if both were to hit free agency this offseason. Placing the franchise tag on Jones would lock him up for the 2021 season if they can’t reach a longterm deal.

Green Bay also used a second-round pick on former Boston College star A.J. Dillon. The Packers could choose to pair Dillion with Jamaal Williams if the team wants to save some money this offseason.

Will Aaron Jones play in Green Bay next season?