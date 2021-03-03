Green Bay Packers GM Explains Goals For Jordan Love In 2021

The Green Bay Packers pulled the stunner of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, trading up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Not surprisingly, Love didn’t have a role in 2020. In fact, he spent the entire season as the third-string quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and backup Tim Boyle.

There’s hope for some growth from Love in 2021. It looks like despite some early rumblings of a separation, Rodgers will be back as the Packers starter, but it would be a good sign for the future of the team to see Love seize the No. 2 role.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters this week about what the expectations are for Love, who clearly did not benefit from last year’s atypical offseason, which deprived him of crucial reps in practice and preseason games.

“I think it’s very important for Jordan to get as many live reps [as possible] — and that’s not just him but all young players, specifically quarterbacks,” Gutekunst said, via Pro Football Talk. “If that does transpire where we get to the three preseason games, I think prior to last year, I would’ve told you that wasn’t going to concern me as much. But after going through a season without preseason games, I realize how valuable and important that they are. “With Jordan specifically, yeah, it was disappointing we weren’t able to get him out there in the preseason this year. Looking forward to it this year. The more the better. Guys get better through playing. Practice is always important, but the live-game reps for all players is something you can’t replace.”

There’s no pressure on Love to start as long as Rodgers is around and playing at an elite level. That’s good, as it will allow the somewhat raw passer to develop at his own pace.

This offseason will be crucial to that development.