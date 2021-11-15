Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon.

The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.

Rodgers returned yesterday after missing one game and helped the Packers register a 17-0 home victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Benkert will regain his spot as the No. 3 quarterback behind Rodgers and backup Jordan Love. He’s been on Green Bay’s practice squad since being released by the team at the end of training camp.

In the meantime, Bortles will look for his next opportunity. Still just 29 years old, he’ll probably get a call from another team sooner rather than later.

For his career, Bortles has thrown for 17,649 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions. However, all of that production, save for one three-yard completion with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, came during Bortles’ first five seasons in the NFL from 2014-18.