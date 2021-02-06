Reports: Green Bay Packers Have Hired A Defensive Coordinator

After spending the 2020 season with the NFL’s top defense, the Los Angeles Rams, Joe Barry is getting another shot to be a defensive coordinator. He’ll lead a Green Bay Packers defense in real need of an overhaul in 2021.

Barry was the Rams’ assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Rams in 2020. He and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur have worked together before. He joined the Rams staff in 2017, the same year that LaFleur made the jump from the Atlanta Falcons to be L.A.’s offensive coordinator.

The Rams stint has helped rehab a pretty rough first few runs as a defensive coordinator. He served in that role under Rod Marinelli with the 2007-08 Detroit Lions, the second year of which the team went 0-16, and fielded one of the NFL’s worst defenses. He was also the DC for Washington in 2015-16. That first season, the team went 9-7 and won the NFC East, but neither defense was impressive.

He’ll inherit a team that trended upwards late in the 2020 season, but had some major failures in the NFC Championship against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a touchdown surrendered at the end of the first half on a defensive call that was compared to the one that got Gregg Williams fired by the New York Jets. That wound up being a huge play for Tampa, and helped them hang on to the lead despite a rough second half for Brady. Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was not retained for next season.

The Packers are planning to Joe Barry as defensive coordinator, a source told https://t.co/LfG3qW2TGU — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 6, 2021

“The two most common words I’ve heard in recent days from those around the league who know new Packers DC Joe Barry were: Energetic and aggressive,” ESPN‘s Rob Demovsky, who broke today’s news, wrote. Packers fans have to hope he’s learned a lot in the last five years, as his previous defenses all ranked in the bottom half of the NFL by most metrics.

The Packers are 28-8 in their first two years under Matt LaFleur, reaching back-to-back NFC Championship. This year, the team looked like the best team in the NFC for much of the season, behind Aaron Rodgers’ MVP season, and the team was much closer to beating the Buccaneers this year than they were the San Francisco 49ers last season.

A consistent defense has been a major missing piece, especially with the offense emerging the way that it did in 2020. With Rodgers nearing his 40s, the window could be closing, so we’ll see if this is the change that allows the Green Bay Packers to break through and return to the Super Bowl for the first time in a decade.