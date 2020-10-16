The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL so far this year, and come off of their Week 5 bye at 4-0. It is scary to think that they’ll be closer to full strength than they’ve been in a while against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with the return of stars Davante Adams and Kenny Clark.

Adams has been the most notable absence. The star wide receiver had a huge Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings, catching 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He has been banged up since Week 2, nursing a hamstring injury, and hasn’t appeared since.

Even so, the Packers have arguably the best offense in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers is an MVP favorite through the early part of the season, even with Adams, and more recently, No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard missing time.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is one of the keys in the middle of the Packers defense. He’s been out with a groin issue since Week 1. The 25-year old was a Pro Bowler last year.

Matt LaFleur says Davante Adams and Kenny Clark “will be ready to go” Sunday vs. the Buccaneers. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 16, 2020

Sunday’s game gives us a matchup of two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Tom Brady continues to work on his chemistry with his new Buccaneers teammates, but has the team at 3-2. The defense has picked up some of the slack there, and the Buccaneers have also dealt with major wide receiver injuries, as Chris Godwin has missed much of the year so far.

Without Davante Adams for much of the year, Rodgers has 1,214 yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions on the season, and is completing 70.5-percent of his passes. His 10.6 adjusted yards per attempt and 9.4-percent touchdown rate would be career highs over a full year.

The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off at Raymond James Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

