Packers Reportedly Inked Big Contract Extension Before Today’s Game

The Green Bay Packers were busy talking business last night ahead of their Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Specifically, the team wanted to sure up it’s offensive line for the immediate future.

The Packers did just that as they signed left tackle David Bakhtiari to a four-year extension just before midnight on Saturday night. The deal sets a record for offensive linemen as the 29-year-old will make $23 million per year starting next year. Including 2020, Bakhtiari’s contract has a base value of $103.5 million, with up to $2 million in incentives. The deal also included a signing bonus worth $30 million.

Green Bay will feel good about locking up one of the game’s best linemen. The 29-year-old was set to become a free agent in the upcoming offseason and would’ve had plenty of suitors.

Bakhtiari has been one of the most surefire blindside protectors in the league since he earned the team’s starting spot. There’s no doubt that he’s contributed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ success over the years.

Now, he’ll get to do just that in Green Bay with a giant, well-deserved pay check.

Per source, Packers signed LT David Bakhtiari to a new contract just before midnight last night. Four-year extension. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 15, 2020

Bakhtiari arrived in Green Bay after the Packers drafted him in the fourth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft. After starter Bryan Bulaga suffered a torn ACL in training camp, the former Colorado Buffalo took over as a rookie. He’s held the starting left tackle job ever since.

Since taking over as the primary protector of Rodgers’ blind side, Bakhtiari has made two Pro Bowls. He was also named to the All-Pro First Team in 2018.

Bakhtiari and the Packers continued their dominant start to this NFL season on Sunday. Green Bay outlasted Jacksonville to win 24-20, behind three touchdowns from Rodgers. The win improved the NFC North competitor to 7-2.