The Green Bay Packers offense has been incredible through four weeks of the season, but they can’t afford to lose too many more pieces. Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, Aaron Rodgers’ top two wide receivers, were out last week, and now another young pass catcher is likely out for the season, in tight end/H-back Josiah Deguara.

Deguara was an intriguing prospect after a solid final year for the Cincinnati Bearcats. Last season, he had 39 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns in college. With the top Packers draft picks Jordan Love and AJ Dillon stuck on the bench, there was a decent chance that Deguara would wind up being one of the team’s most active rookies. Unfortunately, his season has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, Deguara suffered a torn ACL late in Monday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic says that the injury took place in the final two minutes of the game, which makes it all the more brutal for the young tight end.

Monday’s game was Josiah Deguara’s second with the Packers. He caught his first NFL passes in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings for 12 yards, one of his two targets on the day. He played eight snaps this week, but was not targeted. Deguara did not suit up in the team’s Week 2 and Week 3 wins.

If there’s a bright side for the Green Bay Packers, it is that the tight end position has found something of a burgeoning star. Robert Tonyan, a third-year pro with 177 yards and two touchdowns to his name entering the season, is now a dangerous red zone target for Aaron Rodgers.

The former Indiana State player has score touchdowns in three straight weeks. On Monday night, he scored three touchdowns against the Falcons. His five touchdowns on the year is tied with Mike Evans for the NFL lead.

The Packers are off next week with a bye. They travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.

