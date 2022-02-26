The Spun

Look: Green Bay Packers Just Made Another Big Salary Cap Move

Aaron Rodgers celebrates with Green Bay Packers teammate David Bakhtiari.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown run with David Bakhtiari #69 in the 2nd quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have already made a few salary cap moves this week, and they’re not done yet.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. That’ll certainly help the Packers get closer to the salary cap for the 2022 season.

Coming into this weekend, Spotrac had the Packers at $37 million over the cap. If they want to keep Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers around for the long haul, they’ll need to clear a lot more space.

Bakhtiari isn’t the only marquee player on the Packers who had his contract restructured this week.

On Thursday, the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by converting $3.85 million of Aaron Jones’ 2022 compensation into a signing bonus and adding two void years to his contract.

The Packers also created $10.892 million in cap space by restructuring nose tackle Kenny Clark’s contract on Wednesday.

It’ll be interesting to see what other moves the Packers make to free up cap space this offseason.

