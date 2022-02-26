Look: Green Bay Packers Just Made Another Big Salary Cap Move

The Green Bay Packers have already made a few salary cap moves this week, and they’re not done yet.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. That’ll certainly help the Packers get closer to the salary cap for the 2022 season.

Coming into this weekend, Spotrac had the Packers at $37 million over the cap. If they want to keep Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers around for the long haul, they’ll need to clear a lot more space.

Another one: the Packers have converted $11.58M of LT David Bakhtiari's 2022 compensation into a signing bonus, creating significant cap space for this season, per source. A busy week for the Packers' cap continues. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 26, 2022

Bakhtiari isn’t the only marquee player on the Packers who had his contract restructured this week.

On Thursday, the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by converting $3.85 million of Aaron Jones’ 2022 compensation into a signing bonus and adding two void years to his contract.

The Packers also created $10.892 million in cap space by restructuring nose tackle Kenny Clark’s contract on Wednesday.

It’ll be interesting to see what other moves the Packers make to free up cap space this offseason.