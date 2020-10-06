The Green Bay Packers have steamrolled through the first quarter of the NFL season. They moved to 4-0 after beating the Atlanta Falcons last night.

It isn’t just the overall record that has Green Bay fans buzzing. It’s the way their team has gone about its undefeated start. One year after they went 13-3 despite getting out of the gate slow offensively, the Packers look like a juggernaut on that side of the ball.

Green Bay is the first team in NFL history to kick off a season with four consecutive games of 30 or more points and zero turnovers, per ESPN’s Field Yates. The Packers are clicking on all cylinders, even while dealing with injuries to wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard.

Additionally, Green Bay is the only team in the league right now ranked in the top five in both passing and rushing yards per game.

They’ve been incredibly balanced, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking like an MVP and running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both being utilized as weapons.

Can you imagine how good this Packers’ offense would be if they hadn’t essentially punted on their first and second-round picks this year? First-round pick Jordan Love is a developmental quarterback behind Rodgers, while second-round running back A.J. Dillon has eight carries for 34 yards on the season.

Green Bay doesn’t even need those two picks to contribute to be functioning like a well-oiled machine. That’s a scary thought for the rest of the league.