Green Bay Packers Make Decision On Star RB Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones’ status for Week 8 was already in doubt since he didn’t practice at all this week. Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers announced whether or not the superstar tailback will suit up this Sunday.

For the second straight week, the Packers will not have Jones at their disposal. The team have ruled him out for this Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings due to his calf injury.

Since the Packers didn’t place Jones on injured reserve that means they expect his absence to end soon. Remember, any player placed on injured reserve is required to miss at least three games.

Now that Jones is officially listed as out for this weekend’s game, the Vikings will have to prepare for a Packers backfield led by Jamaal Williams.

Last week, Williams had 19 carries for 77 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Texans. He’s certainly capable of carrying the load on the ground for the Packers.

Green Bay’s coaching staff could also give AJ Dillon more work this week at running back. The talented second-round pick from Boston College hasn’t seen much action this season.

Obviously it stings not having Jones in the lineup this Sunday, but the Packers will remain heavy favorites to defeat the Vikings.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jones can recover in time for next Thursday’s showdown with the 49ers.