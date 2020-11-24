Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Had Cool Tuesday Morning

The last few days have been busy for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Luckily, things seem to be taking a turn for the better for the Green Bay Packers wide receiver.

Following Sunday’s overtime loss to Indianapolis, Valdes-Scantling received death threats via social media. The third-year receiver fumbled a ball in the extra period that led to a Colts field goal and a 34-31 win. The play prompted so-called fans to lash out in a disgusting manner.

But Valdes-Scantling handled the matter with tremendous poise and spoke out about the incidents on Monday. He emphasized that NFL players are still people at the end of the day, with families and lives off of the football field.

“To get people to understand that we’re humans too. We’re not just some number on a jersey. That we’re people first,” Valdes-Scantling said to Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Monday.

Luckily, on Tuesday, Scantling had some good news to share. Like many great stories, it involved Chick Fil-A breakfast.

“There’s is still great people in this world. I drove to chick fil a this morning & on my way over, I thought id pay for the persons food behind me. Got up to the window and my food was paid for by the lovely lady in front of me. I just thought that was so dope so I’m sharing lol,” Valdes-Scantling tweeted.

There’s is still great people in this world. I drove to chick fil a this morning & on my way over, I thought id pay for the persons food behind me. Got up to the window and my food was paid for by the lovely lady in front of me. I just thought that was so dope so I’m sharing lol — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 24, 2020

That’s just about the greatest drive-thru related story ever. Props all around to the people involved.

Meanwhile, Valdes-Scantling continues to thrive on the football field. In 10 games this year, he’s become one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets with 25 catches for 518 yards and four touchdowns. Green Bay remains 7-3, alone atop their division.

Valdes-Scantling and the Packers return to football on Sunday when they take on NFC North rival Chicago.