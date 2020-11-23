Packers WR Explains Why He Tweeted About Death Threats

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling received death threats following the team’s overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The 26-year-old fumbled a pass from Aaron Rodgers during the extra period. The Colts went on to kick a field goal and win the game 34-31.

On Sunday night, Valdes-Scantling acknowledged the absurdity of the threats on his Twitter account.

“Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back,” the Packers wide receiver said.

But on Monday, Valdes-Scantling wanted to share why he addressed the disgusting threats on social media. The Packers wide receiver wanted to remind NFL fans around the world that he and his peers are just normal people.

“To get people to understand that we’re humans too. We’re not just some number on a jersey. That we’re people first,” Valdes-Scantling said to Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on why he tweeted about the death threats he received: "To get people to understand that we're humans too. We're not just some number on a jersey. That we're people first." — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) November 23, 2020

The Green Bay Packers wideout’s cause is a valiant one and something that more fans of the NFL clearly still need to understand. Ideally, the 26-year-old’s message will resonate with the league’s viewers and lead to less of the repulsive threats directed at players in the future.

Valdes-Scantling has been with the Packers since the team drafted him in the fifth round in 2018. The third-year wideout has developed nicely over his few years in the league and when healthy proves to be one of Rodgers’ favorite targets. In 10 games this year, Valdes-Scantling has 25 catches for 518 yards and four touchdowns.

The loss knocked the Packers back to 7-3 but they remain in sole possession of the lead in the NFC North.

Green Bay returns to divisional action next weekend against Chicago on Sunday night.