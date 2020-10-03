Matt LaFleur Sends Clear Message To Fans After Today’s News

This week has been one of the most news filled during the six-plus months that the COVID-19 pandemic has raged throughout the United States. On top of President Donald Trump’s recent diagnosis, the situation in the NFL is starting to ramp up in a very negative way. Right now, there are few if any more serious hotspots in the entire country than Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Green Bay Packers.

Earlier today, we found out that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu—who coincidentally had been playing the role of Cam this week in the Chiefs’ preparation for Sunday’s game—are the latest NFL players to test positive for COVID-19. The latest positive tests come after an outbreak within the Tennessee Titans franchise. The NFL had just one mid-season positive test through the first three weeks before the Titans situation arose. The Titans’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be played later this season, while the NFL is still trying to figure out the situation with the Patriots-Chiefs game, though it may be played on Monday or Tuesday if the teams get the virus under control.

Both pieces of news are of significant concern for the Packers. As the NFL has attempted to navigate the virus without a bubble, every player remains vulnerable to catching the virus, especially in places where things are spiking. Head coach Matt LaFleur was asked to give a message to Packers fans, and it was very simple: wear a mask, and work to keep yourself and everyone around you safe.

“I would just ask that everybody consider others,” Matt LaFleur said. “I know the masks aren’t necessarily something we want to do… but we’ll do whatever’s necessary to keep everybody safe. To keep us able to play this game that we all love.”

With the #NFL postponing two games, @browncountywi declaring a health emergency and @CityofGreenBay becoming the No. 1 #Covid hotspot in the country, #Packers head coach @CoachMLaFleur asks for fans’ help to keep the season going amid the team’s 3-0 start. pic.twitter.com/mWFUMhnNEA — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) October 3, 2020

“In order to do that, there comes a level of responsibility with that,” the Packers coach continued. “People have to protect one another, and just be very very cautious and mindful of what you’re doing out there. I think our guys have done a tremendous job, and with recent events with Tennessee, with New England, Kansas City, some of these other teams, we’re not invincible to this.

“This can affect anybody. And obviously the effects vary amongst different people and you don’t know what your risk level is. We are all in this together so I would continue to urge people to be responsible and respectful of everybody else.”

The Green Bay Packers host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football this week. Hopefully that game, and the others that have not been impacted, can move forward without further COVID-19 issues.

[Jason Wilde]