Photo: Green Bay Sent A Package To Its Season Ticket Holders

The NFL season is set to begin in September as scheduled. For fans of teams like the Green Bay Packers, there is still plenty of uncertainty over whether fans will be able to attend those games, and to what level they may be able to.

Teams seem to be prepping their fans for the potential of stadiums that are below capacity. So far, examples include teams only selling portions of their single-game ticket inventories, if they sell any at all. A new letter sent to Packers season ticket holders highlights the lack of clarity out there right now.

The Packers sent facemasks to each paid ticket holder. While there’s a chance masks will be required for going around stadiums this fall, the team says that for now they are for assistance in “going out for groceries and other necessities.” The letter acknowledges the uncertainty for the upcoming football season.

Packers fans are starting to receive these packages. Some have shared the contents online, as spotted by ProFootballTalk. From @Packerville on Twitter:

We paid for both of our 2020 season ticket accounts on June 1st and received two envelopes from the Packers. Each contained two face masks with Packers logos (two per each Green and Gold package). Yet to be decided is just how a season would take place. pic.twitter.com/YOdJdka1WK — Packerville, U.S.A. (@Packerville) June 9, 2020

“We hope you are staying healthy and safe during these challenging times,” the letter begins. “Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend all of us to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing cloth face covers when we go out in public. To help you in that effort, we have enclosed two face masks (two per account) that will assist you in staying safe while also allowing you to show your Packers pride.”

The rest of what was sent to Packers fans this week:

“While these masks will assist you in going out for groceries and other necessities, we are some time away from learning how you’ll be able to attend your favorite Packers activity, be it a visit to the Atrium, a training camp practice, or a game. We are preparing for a range of contingencies with increased safety measures to protect the health of our fans, players, club personnel, and our communities. We will keep you informed as those preparations continue. “Thanks for your support of the Packers and for also doing your part to stay safe.”

Green Bay was 13-3 last season, winning the NFC North. The Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.