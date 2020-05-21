Green Bay Packers Player Reportedly Arrested In Georgia

A Green Bay Packers player was reportedly arrested on multiple charges in Georgia, according to 13 WMAZ in Macon.

Montravius Adams, a 24-year-old defensive lineman, was reportedly arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday. He’s reportedly facing three charges.

The former Auburn Tigers star was reportedly arrested on possession of marijuana, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended registration.

WMAZ had more details on what happened on Tuesday night:

It says the deputy stopped a driver, identified as 24-year-old Montravius Adams, for a suspended registration and no insurance. During the traffic stop, the deputy reported smelling marijuana and a probable cause search found less than an ounce of marijuana. Adams was arrested and taken to the Houston County jail for processing. He is formally charged with possession of marijuana, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended registration.

Adams was the No. 93 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was a standout player for the Tigers while in college.

The defensive lineman was a first-team All-SEC player his final season. He was a part of the Tigers’ conference title team in 2013.

Adams has 33 career NFL tackles with 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Packers’ defensive lineman was reportedly in jail for two hours before bonding out.