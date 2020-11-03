2 More Packers Players Are Reportedly Out For Thursday

Both Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin will miss Thursday’s game against the 49ers, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The Packers designated the two players as “high-risk close contacts” to running back A.J. Dillon. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in Green Bay’s game against the Vikings on Sunday. The Packers lost 28-22.

Green Bay ruled out Dillon from Thursday’s contest yesterday afternoon. The rookie running back from Boston College recently took on more of a role in the Aaron Rodgers-led offense.

The status of Packers’ starting running back Aaron Jones remains unclear as he recovers from a calf injury.

With Jamaal Williams and Dillon out, and Jones’s status uncertain, two running back remain on the Packers roster: Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin.

Green Bay drafted Dexter Williams in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL draft. The second-year tallied five carries for 11 yards last season.

Ervin provides the Packers with slightly more experience. The fifth-year running back spent his first three season in Houston with the Texans, where proved himself as a reliable pass-catcher. Over five seasons, he’s caught 16 passes for 102 yards.

But the lack of running back depth definitely spells trouble for the Packers on Thursday. Despite San Fransisco’s lengthy injury list, Rodgers will be be forced to throw frequently. Although the Packers (5-2) lead the NFC North, the competitive division could quickly slip away if the team lacks weapons around their star quarterback.

Green Bay’s Thursday night game kicks off with 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be on FOX.