The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Packers Are Reportedly Bringing In 2 QBs This Weekend

A closeup of a Green Bay Packers football helmet.SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

No, the Green Bay Packers are not looking to replace Aaron Rodgers just yet, but they do have to bring in extra quarterbacks for minicamp.

Currently, Rodgers and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love are the only QBs on the Green Bay roster. As a result, they needed to add some passers to the mix for tryouts during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, those quarterbacks will be Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly. Both have been around the league the last couple of seasons, but neither has thrown a pass at the pro level.

Benkert spent the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, while Kelly was with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 and 2020 after beginning his career in Denver with the Broncos, who took him in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Unlike Benkert, Kelly has actually appeared in an NFL game, though all he did was take a knee on one snap for the Broncos in Week 6 of the 2018 season.

Do either of these guys have a shot to stick with the Packers? It’s too early to tell, and even if they did, it would like be as a QB3.

At least they’ll have an opportunity to showcase themselves this weekend though.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.