Packers Are Reportedly Bringing In 2 QBs This Weekend

No, the Green Bay Packers are not looking to replace Aaron Rodgers just yet, but they do have to bring in extra quarterbacks for minicamp.

Currently, Rodgers and 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love are the only QBs on the Green Bay roster. As a result, they needed to add some passers to the mix for tryouts during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, those quarterbacks will be Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly. Both have been around the league the last couple of seasons, but neither has thrown a pass at the pro level.

Benkert spent the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, while Kelly was with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 and 2020 after beginning his career in Denver with the Broncos, who took him in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Unlike Benkert, Kelly has actually appeared in an NFL game, though all he did was take a knee on one snap for the Broncos in Week 6 of the 2018 season.

The #Packers are bringing in QBs Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly for this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per sources. As Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst noted after the draft, they'd need an extra arm or two with only 2 QBs on the roster. Benkert, Kelly get a look first. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 10, 2021

Do either of these guys have a shot to stick with the Packers? It’s too early to tell, and even if they did, it would like be as a QB3.

At least they’ll have an opportunity to showcase themselves this weekend though.