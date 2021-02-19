Green Bay Packers Announce They’ve Released 2 Veteran Players

The Green Bay Packers are shedding salary prior to this year’s free agency period. On Friday, the team announced that it’s releasing two veteran players.

Green Bay announced that it released linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner. Both started several games this past season.

Kirksey started in 11 games during the 2020 season, finishing with 77 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Wagner, meanwhile, started in nine games for the Packers.

These two moves will clear $10.25 million in cap space for the Packers. The front office also saved $8.3 million in cap space recently by converting David Bakhtiari’s $11-million roster bonus into a signing bonus.

#Packers release LB Christian Kirksey & T Rick Wagner https://t.co/8brHVfMSog — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 19, 2021

Who knows, maybe the Green Bay Packers might just clear enough cap space to be players in the J.J. Watt sweepstakes. It would be quite the homecoming for the Wisconsin native.

Since the Packers parted ways with Wagner, ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky believes the team will be in the market for help at offensive tackle. Remember, there’s a chance that Bakhtiari won’t be ready for the season opener due to his ACL injury.

Another position of need for Green Bay might just be linebacker considering Kirksey is now out of the picture. However, that could end up getting addressed during the NFL Draft. This year’s class features a handful of stud linebackers, such as Nick Bolton, Jabril Cox and Zaven Collins.

