Green Bay Packers Release Statement On Player’s Arrest

The Green Bay Packers have released a statement on their young defensive tackle’s offseason arrest earlier this week.

Montravius Adams, a former defensive lineman at Auburn, was reportedly arrested in Georgia on Tuesday. He’s reportedly facing multiple charges.

The former Auburn star was reportedly arrested on possession of marijuana, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended registration.

WMAZ had more details on what happened on Tuesday night:

It says the deputy stopped a driver, identified as 24-year-old Montravius Adams, for a suspended registration and no insurance. During the traffic stop, the deputy reported smelling marijuana and a probable cause search found less than an ounce of marijuana. Adams was arrested and taken to the Houston County jail for processing. He is formally charged with possession of marijuana, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended registration.

The Packers have released a statement on the arrest, confirming they are aware of the situation.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Montravius Adams,” a team spokesperson said in a statement issued to PackersNews. “We will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.”

Adams was the No. 93 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was a standout player for the Tigers while in college and has looked promising early in his NFL career.

This offseason arrest is certainly a step back.