Green Bay Packers Released Kicker On Monday

The Green Bay Packers did some shuffling of their kicking depth chart behind Mason Crosby on Monday.

Green Bay picked up undrafted rookie kicker Gabe Brkic off of waivers and released Dominik Eberle, who signed with the team this offseason.

Brkic, who kicked in college at Oklahoma, was let go by the Vikings three days ago after Minnesota elected to stick with veteran Greg Joseph.

As for Eberle, he spent last season with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, appearing in one game for Houston. The former Utah State standout converted all five of his extra point attempts and made 2-of-3 field goals.

We'll see how long Brkic lasts with the Packers. He won't make the active roster as long as Crosby remains healthy, but could stick on the practice squad.

Green Bay might want to keep the youngster around as an insurance policy, especially considering Crosby had his worst season in nearly a decade last year.