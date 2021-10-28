Green Bay Packers Reportedly Ending Longtime Relationship

WTMJ radio in Milwaukee has been an official broadcast partner with the Green Bay Packers since 1929. Once the 2021 season is over, that long-lasting relationship will officially come to an end.

According to the Rich Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Packers will make the switch from WTMJ to iHeartMedia’s WRNW 97.3 FM for the 2022 season.

Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren will reportedly remain on the call for Packers games. The only difference is that fans will have to change their dial from 620 AM to 97.3 FM.

Craig Benzel, the vice president of sales and business development for the Packers, released a statement on this move.

“We are excited to welcome a new station to the Packers Radio Network in the Milwaukee area beginning in 2022,” Benzel said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “iHeartMedia enthusiastically pursued the opportunity that being a part of the network creates, and we are looking forward to how their innovative approach will appeal to Packers fans in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Benzel added that Green Bay has appreciated its partnership with WTMJ and will always have respect for the network.

Because there is not enough going on, the #Packers announced they are switching radio stations in 2022. Games will air on iHeart radio, 97.3 FM, and no longer be on WTMJ, 620 AM, which has carried the Packers since 1929. — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) October 27, 2021

WTMJ was purchased by Good Karma Brands in 2018. Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands, commented on the Packers’ decision to leave WTMJ after the 2021 season.

“While we’re disappointed in the Packers’ decision, we are grateful for our partnership over the years with the team,” Wexler said. “It’s been an honor to be steward of the Packers brand and we’re looking forward to continuing to serve sports fans and our marketing partners with a new era of football content. We’ll continue to cheer on the Packers for years to come.”