Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell.

Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster.

Mitchell has been out of training camp for the past week due to a quad injury. Now, he'll need to hope that another team takes a chance on him.

The Packers signed Mitchell to a one-year contract after seeing him play for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

In his only season with the Stallions, Mitchell had 23 receptions for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

Before joining the USFL, Mitchell was on the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie. He didn't make the team's final roster for the 2021 season.

Mitchell was a steady contributor at the collegiate level, hauling in 107 passes for 1,413 years and 14 touchdowns while at Mississippi State.